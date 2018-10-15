South Africa

Search for missing Chilean continues

15 October 2018 - 10:27 By Jeff Wicks
Private investigators are looking for Chilean national Slavko Yaksic who was last seen between Dundee and Underberg, KwaZulu-Natal on September 24 2018.
The search for Chilean national Slavko Yaksic‚ known as “Kaka”‚ has entered its fifth day‚ with investigators and police recording several “sightings” in the KZN Midlands.

Yaksic was last seen between Dundee and Underberg on September 24. His relatives in Chile raised the alarm when he missed his flight home last week.

IRS Investigations’ Chad Thomas told TimesLIVE that their team had been following solid leads.

“We have been working for a couple of days on the ground and we have since established that while he was staying at a Christian centre in Dundee‚ he shaved his head and his beard‚” he said.

“There have been sightings in an area called Lidgetton and two sightings in Howick. The Chilean government has also taken a keen interest in this and his parents‚ who are obviously concerned‚ are arriving in the country sometime today‚” Thomas added on Monday.

Yaksic arrived in South Africa in August for a holiday with his girlfriend. She returned on September 10 and he decided to stay on and continue his backpacking trip across the province.

