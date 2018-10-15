Business goes on for drug dealers in Hillbrow more than a week after vigilante residents chased them and their customers away; but it is far from business as usual.

The vigilantes forced dealers from one of the most lucrative drug turfs in the neighbourhood‚ but they continue to do business a block away.

However‚ a user told GroundUp that it was a ”completely different scene now. It’s really bad.”

About 100 people surprised dealers on the corners of Fife Road and O’Reilly Road on Saturday‚ 6 October‚ in protest against what they say is the blatant peddling and use of drugs. The violence escalated with protesters damaging property and attacking people. Police then intervened but were pelted with bottles and stones.

The protest went on until after dark with tyres burning in the road. The protesters included a group of people wearing yellow shirts with ANC insignias‚ toyi-toying while loud music blared from speakers.

Tension was still high late last week. Dealers were standing in small groups or alone and shooed buyers away as soon as they had purchased their drugs.