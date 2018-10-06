WATCH | Hillbrow residents take on drug dealers and cops

Hillbrow residents and police were involved in running street battles with each other on Saturday morning after people attacked flats believed to belong to suspected drug dealers.

Blockading roads with burning tyres‚ residents pelted police with bottles and rocks when they tried to clear several roads. Several people are reported to have been injured when cops opened fire with rubber bullets.

Johannesburg metro police officers on the scene said they had heard the violence was linked to the Gauteng Shutdown campaign.

The campaign began on Friday after residents in Westbury took to the streets following the murder of Heather Petersen