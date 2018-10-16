South Africa

Eskom’s debt rises as it tries to get municipalities to pay

16 October 2018 - 11:41 By Ernest Mabuza
Khulu Phasiwe said the power utility was owed R16bn by the municipalities in the country‚ and that the figure kept on rising.
Khulu Phasiwe said the power utility was owed R16bn by the municipalities in the country‚ and that the figure kept on rising.
Image: Khulu Phasiwe via Twitter

Eskom’s debt from municipalities keeps on rising‚ despite the power utility threatening the municipalities with power disruptions if they do not pay.

On Monday‚ Eskom announced that it would interrupt power supply to the Masilonyana local municipality from Wednesday for six-and-a-half hours a day during the week and for seven-and-a-half hours at the weekend after the municipality’s failure to meet its payment obligations.

Eskom said if no payment was made this week‚ power interruptions were scheduled to increase to 14 hours a day‚ from 6am to 8pm‚ beginning on October 24.

Eskom said it may‚ with 15 calendar days’ notice‚ serve the right to disconnect electricity entirely and indefinitely should the electricity debt situation not improve.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Tuesday that the municipality‚ which covered Brandfort‚ Theunissen‚ Verkeerdevlei and Winburg‚ owed Eskom R39.8m.

Phasiwe said the power utility was owed R16bn by the municipalities in the country‚ and that the figure kept on rising.

He said when Eskom appeared before parliament in March the figure stood at R14bn‚ and it rose to R15bn in August.

None of the municipalities have had their electricity supply interrupted for 14 hours a day as they usually paid the minimum amount due and reached a payment agreement with Eskom.

“The municipalities wait until the notice to interrupt power supply interruption is issued and then they make last-minute arrangements to pay the overdue debt‚” Phasiwe said.

He said the reason why the debt kept on rising was the arrear debt with interest and the current debt that was still being incurred by the municipalities.

READ MORE

Explosion at Eskom power station

Eskom employees have been injured in an explosion at its Lethabo power station near Viljoensdrif in the Free State on Wednesday.
News
5 days ago

Eskom suspends chief audit executive

Eskom has placed its senior general manager of assurance and forensics‚ Molefi Nkhabu‚ on a precautionary suspension pending an investigation.
Business
11 days ago

Eskom electricity substation vandalised – for second consecutive day

The Orlando East electricity substation was vandalised for the second straight day‚ leaving thousands without power.
News
13 days ago

Eskom 'has been the cornerstone' of SA economy

Eskom has sent out a statement in which the flailing national power supplier calls itself "an organisation that has been the cornerstone" of the SA ...
News
17 days ago

Eskom has coal shortages at 10 power plants

Power utility Eskom said on Monday that it had less than 20 days of coal supplies at 10 of its 15 coal-fired power stations, posing a threat to ...
News
29 days ago

Most read

  1. Renewed clashes rock Comoros island Africa
  2. Fire Tom Moyane now, Nugent tells President Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Rembrandt's 'The Night Watch' to be restored under the world's eye Sci-Tech
  4. South African woman 'smuggling heroin' arrested at hotel in Mauritius South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

SebenzaPreneur of the Week: Tshepo Jeans
Fists fly as taxi operator drives into oncoming traffic in Joburg
X