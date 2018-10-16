The deaths of the two security guards who were killed in Soweto last week have left their employers and colleagues shattered.

"We are battling to deal with it. Our company has arranged for trauma counselling and it has helped a lot‚" 24/7 Security Services recruitment manager Andries Sibande told TimesLIVE on Tuesday afternoon.

The two reaction officers‚ Eric Ngobese and Boykie Moyo‚ were gunned down near Maponya Mall in Soweto last week Wednesday.

Ngobese‚ 38‚ worked for the company for over five years while Moyo‚ 47‚ worked for the company for eight years.

Sibande said there were "no questions" raised about their ability to do the work when they were recruited. He said they would be remembered as hardworking‚ dedicated and career-driven men.

"They were hardworking and loyal to the company. I mean‚ you could see the years that they have worked for the company. They were very committed to their careers.

“The guys who responded to the scene and in the office are taking it very hard‚" Sibande said.

A video of the attack was captured by a high definition camera fitted inside a vehicle. The vehicle was also fitted with a camera on the outside.