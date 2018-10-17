South Africa

ANC stalwart ‘Stalin’ Mtshali to get official funeral

17 October 2018 - 17:10 By Timeslive
ANC stalwart Eric “Stalin” Mtshali will be given a Special Official Funeral on October 21 2018
Image: Twitter/@_cosatu

The KwaZulu-Natal government has confirmed that struggle stalwart Eric “Stalin” Mtshali‚ who died last week‚ would be given a Special Official Funeral on Sunday.

Mtshali passed away last Friday at a Durban hospital after a short illness. He will be buried on Sunday at the Heroes’ Acre in Chesterville.

“The [KZN] Cabinet took the decision to support the funeral at its special meeting on Wednesday in Pietermaritzburg following the granting of a request for the special funeral by the Presidency‚” the provincial government said in a statement.

Premier Willies Mchunu described Mtshali’s death as a “great loss of a revolutionary and compatriot”.

Mtshali’s funeral will be led by the national government on October 21 2018 at the Sugar Ray Stadium at Clermont‚ in Durban. A memorial service is to be held on Friday at the Durban City Hall.

