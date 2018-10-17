South Africa

WATCH | Anger and tears as Miguel Louw's 'kidnapper' appears in court

17 October 2018 - 17:07 By timeslive

Mohammed Ebrahim, the man accused of the abduction of Miguel Louw had to hide on Wednesday, as community members were waiting for him outside the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Louw’s father even went inside the building to look for Ebrahim.

Earlier in the day, state prosecutor Calvin Govender asked for more time to investigate the boy’s disappearance and murder.

Louw's family were reportedly angry when Govender told Magistrate Mahomed Motala that the state still did not have enough evidence to charge Ebrahim with murder.

