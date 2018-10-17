The man accused of murdering Nonkululeko Mnisi‚ of Jabulani‚ Soweto‚ was denied bail after his first court appearance‚ police confirmed on Wednesday.

“The suspect appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court‚ he was not granted bail. He was remanded to Sun City‚” said police spokesperson Constable Phindile Mavuso.

Sun City is the nickname given to the Johannesburg Correctional Centre.

The woman had visited 42-year-old Mncedisi Mbonambi’s home in Zola North on Sunday. At about 4pm a neighbour alerted the police to a scuffle that allegedly led to her death.

“When police arrived they found the suspect [Mbonambi] with the body in a pool of blood. Her upper body had multiple stab wounds. A community member alerted the police and it was alleged that they had a fight‚” said Mavuso.

Mbonambi was found and arrested on the scene of the incident. He is facing a charge of murder.

Mavuso said it was unclear when Mbomambi would appear again in court but he would be notified within seven days.