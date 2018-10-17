The owner of Lusitano Restaurant in Regents Park‚ Johannesburg‚ was shot dead during a robbery on Wednesday‚ police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Jeff Phora said they had received information from an employee who said the restaurant owner was attacked by an unknown armed man.

"The employee ran for cover and then the suspect went straight into the office of the owner of Lusitano."

Holding him up at gunpoint‚ the robber had then helped himself to an undisclosed amount of cash.

Phora said a tussle had ensued‚ which saw the owner being shot. Paramedics declared him dead on the scene.

The suspected robber was still at large.

"According to eyewitnesses‚ the suspect was driving a white Hyundai Elantra."

Phora appealed to the community to report information about the incident to their nearest police station.