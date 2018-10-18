The case of two Coligny farm workers who were found guilty of killing 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu has been postponed to next year to allow their defence to prepare for mitigation before the sentencing.

With their heads down‚ Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard listened as the judge made the ruling.

Judge Ronald Hendricks postponed the matter to January 28 after the defence requested more time to prepare to argue for mitigation of sentence. The two remain in custody.

The pair maintained that Mosweu‚ whom they accused of stealing sunflower heads‚ jumped from a moving bakkie while they were taking him to the police station.

The sole witness in the case‚ Bonakela Pakisi‚ gave the court a different version‚ saying he had seen the pair throwing Mosweu off a moving bakkie. The court believed Pakisi’s evidence and said it was credible enough to find the pair guilty.