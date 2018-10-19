#FridayFeels
WATCH | Ouma Lilly taking a spin in her grandson's new car is giving SA feels
'She didn't believe me at first and then she insisted I should take her for a drive'
South Africans are loving soft-spoken 93-year-old Ouma Lilly‚ who has the kindest of hearts‚ as she take a spin in her grandson's new wheels.
Jeremeo Le Cordeur and his grandmother‚ Lydia Truter‚ shared a heartfelt moment when he surprised her with his new car earlier this week.
The actor and theatre-maker from Wellington‚ in the Western Cape‚ said it all started back in 2015 when his Nissan bakkie was stolen at the Baxter Theatre Centre.
"It was a very sad day. I went to go watch a show at the Baxter and when I came out my bakkie was gone. My grandmother was so sad."
"She always asked me when she sees me ‘when are you buying yourself a new car?’ I told her that I am saving up for it‚" Le Cordeur told TimesLIVE on Friday.
The 30-year-old is one of eight grandchildren‚ of which he is the eldest male. His Ouma Lilly also has 10 great-grandchildren.
Le Cordeur said he shares a special bond with his grandmother‚ who raised him.
"When she wants to buy something‚ she will phone me. She doesn't trust anyone with her money."
Le Cordeur said he bought his new car‚ a Ford Fiesta‚ on Tuesday.
"She [Ouma Lilly] was the first person I wanted to show. She didn't know about the car and I went to her house and told her that I wanted to show her something.
"She didn't believe me at first and then she insisted I should take her for a drive."
His grandmother slowly walks around the car and says: "Is it really your car Jeremeo? That’s right‚ work for your money‚ my child. Don't waste your money on alcohol.”
She asks: “Let me feel how it drives‚” before getting into the passenger seat.
The gentle woman‚ astonished by the interior of the car‚ claps her hands and kisses Le Cordeur on the cheek.
Le Cordeur asks: “Does the car drive well?”
“You don't give the car to anyone [else to drive]. I am glad that you worked so hard‚” she replies.
She jokes: “I can't sit in your new car with my dirty overall. Let me take it off.”
“I’ve prayed often that you would look after yourself. The guys are probably so jealous of you now‚ with your new car.”
Before they stop Ouma Lilly cautions her grandson: “It's a smart new car. Be careful‚ don't damage the car.”
By Friday afternoon‚ the video had received more than 26‚000 page views. Many said it reminded it of their own grandmothers.
"Congrats with your new car Jimmy. Why am I not surprised that your grandmother is your first passenger? Beautiful.”
A second comment read: “Wow that's incredibly beautiful! I don't know you but this morning you really touched me. Thank u for sharing. May God continue to bless your granny.”
Le Cordeur described it as one of the most special moments he’s had with his grandmother.
“She was so proud. I am my grandmother's child and I truly do cherish her and stuff. But this time around it is something so different and it is really making me realise that I have something special.
“Clearly a lot of people can see that we have that something special and it makes me appreciate it even more‚” said Le Cordeur.
As for Ouma Lilly‚ she’s now set her sights on celebrating her 100th birthday.
“She is very determined to make it to a 100. That is really my wish for her and I really hope and pray she makes it to a 100."