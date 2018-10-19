Two life sentences‚ plus 10 years in prison.

That was the sentence handed down to Bluff resident Wayne Parkes on Friday after being convicted of twice raping a six-year-old girl and of creating and being in possession of more than 3‚200 images of child pornography.

Durban Regional Court magistrate Karen Moopenar said during sentencing that the images were of babies‚ young children and teenagers.

“They were naked and involved with sexual acts with other children and with adults.

“Child pornography is an evil in every democratic society‚” she said.

“The child you raped twice you also used to create pornographic images. She was a child from your neighbourhood and her mother trusted you.

“The mother says in her victim impact statement that her daughter is traumatised‚ she does not trust anyone ... she refuses to go to school sometimes.