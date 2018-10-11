The police in the Eastern Cape have welcomed the conviction and sentences imposed on two men who were this week found guilty of rape.

Sputa Thandoxolo‚ 38‚ was on Monday found guilty and sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by the Uitenhage Regional Court for the rape of a 14-year-old girl on April 25 2015.

According to testimony presented in court‚ the victim was sent by her grandmother to a shop in Kwanobuhle‚ Uitenhage‚ on the day of the incident.

On the way to the shop‚ Thandoxolo took the victim under false pretences to his house in Kwanobuhle‚ where he raped her while playing loud music. The victim managed to free herself and report a case of rape at Kwanobuhle Police Station and the accused was arrested the same day.

In another case‚ Zweni Siyabulela‚ 32‚ was also on Monday sentenced by the same court to a 10-year jail term after being found guilty of raping an 18-year-old victim in Kwanobuhle on March 19 this year.

The acting Uitenhage Cluster Commander‚ Brig Ronald Koll‚ welcomed the sentences and commended the detectives from the Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for their comprehensive work‚ which led to the convictions and effective sentencing of the offenders.