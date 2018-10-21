Gift of the Givers is preparing to donate a R2m aid package for the victims of a devastating fire in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town‚ at the weekend.

One person was killed‚ about 500 homes destroyed and around 4‚000 people displaced.

“People were in a state of shock‚ hungry (not having eaten since 3am when the fire occurred)‚ traumatised and deeply upset. While some families tried to salvage what they could‚ others escaped with only the clothes on their back‚” Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said.

The aid package hoped to provide hot meals‚ bottled water‚ blankets‚ new clothing‚ school uniforms‚ stationery packs‚ mattresses‚ towels‚ hygiene packs‚ food parcels‚ plastic utensils and building material.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning.