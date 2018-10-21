South Africa

Gift of the Givers to give R2m aid package to help Khayelitsha fire victims

21 October 2018 - 15:04 By Nico Gous
The devastation caused by the fire at Khayelitsha on Saturday, October 20 2018.
The devastation caused by the fire at Khayelitsha on Saturday, October 20 2018.
Image: City of Cape Town

Gift of the Givers is preparing to donate a R2m aid package for the victims of a devastating fire in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town‚ at the weekend.

One person was killed‚ about 500 homes destroyed and around 4‚000 people displaced.

“People were in a state of shock‚ hungry (not having eaten since 3am when the fire occurred)‚ traumatised and deeply upset. While some families tried to salvage what they could‚ others escaped with only the clothes on their back‚” Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said.

The aid package hoped to provide hot meals‚ bottled water‚ blankets‚ new clothing‚ school uniforms‚ stationery packs‚ mattresses‚ towels‚ hygiene packs‚ food parcels‚ plastic utensils and building material.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service divisional commander Edward Bosch said a strong south-easterly wind made it difficult to control the fire.

Seventeen fire-fighting vehicles and 85 firefighters arrived at the scene after the alarm was raised around 4am.

Pick n Pay said on Sunday their stores in the area were helping to provide cooked meals‚ water‚ energy drinks and grocery items for residents and disaster management teams.

“Collection trollies have been setup in our Cape Town stores if you’d like to donate items such as blankets‚ towels‚ nappies‚ baby food‚ groceries and toiletries‚” the retailer said.

Heartbreaking stories after massive Khayelitsha blaze

A raging inferno killed one person‚ destroyed hundreds of shacks and displaced about a thousand residents in SST Section‚ Khayelitsha on Saturday ...
News
4 hours ago

One dead‚ 4‚000 homeless as shack fire rages in Khayelitsha

One person was killed and more than 1‚000 shacks destroyed in a fire early on Saturday in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Russia warns Trump over 'dangerous' plan to quit nuclear treaty World
  2. No more queues for Gauteng's drivers as licence system goes online South Africa
  3. Is that an ad on the billboard? No‚ it's art South Africa
  4. Gift of the Givers to give R2m aid package to help Khayelitsha fire victims South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X