Gift of the Givers to give R2m aid package to help Khayelitsha fire victims
Gift of the Givers is preparing to donate a R2m aid package for the victims of a devastating fire in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town‚ at the weekend.
One person was killed‚ about 500 homes destroyed and around 4‚000 people displaced.
“People were in a state of shock‚ hungry (not having eaten since 3am when the fire occurred)‚ traumatised and deeply upset. While some families tried to salvage what they could‚ others escaped with only the clothes on their back‚” Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said.
The aid package hoped to provide hot meals‚ bottled water‚ blankets‚ new clothing‚ school uniforms‚ stationery packs‚ mattresses‚ towels‚ hygiene packs‚ food parcels‚ plastic utensils and building material.
The fire broke out early Saturday morning.
Its happened now at town two khayelitsha pic.twitter.com/Zk94ywzQsb— Ramaremisa Petros (@RamaremisaP) October 20, 2018
All donations for the hundreds of #KhayelitshaFire victims can be dropped off at the Khayelitsha fire station in Mandela Park. Please spread the word. City of Cape Town says it'll deliver rebuilding kits tomorrow morning [V: CoCT] @OpenNewsSA pic.twitter.com/qfE4fXd8aT— Rauby (@GraemeRauby) October 20, 2018
It is is estimated that 4000 people have been affected by a fire that ravaged parts of a Khayelitsha informal settlement on Saturday morning. Please visit the area (Town 2) if you can assist with any donation. #KhayelitshaFire— Mfondiny (@Mfondiny) October 20, 2018
Pic: @LudidiVelani pic.twitter.com/0TFWQXE8sG
Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service divisional commander Edward Bosch said a strong south-easterly wind made it difficult to control the fire.
Seventeen fire-fighting vehicles and 85 firefighters arrived at the scene after the alarm was raised around 4am.
Pick n Pay said on Sunday their stores in the area were helping to provide cooked meals‚ water‚ energy drinks and grocery items for residents and disaster management teams.
“Collection trollies have been setup in our Cape Town stores if you’d like to donate items such as blankets‚ towels‚ nappies‚ baby food‚ groceries and toiletries‚” the retailer said.
We are devasted to hear about the victims of #KhayelitshaFire. Our stores in Khayelitsa and surrounding areas are helping to provide cooked meals, water, energy drinks and grocery items to assist those affected and to the on-site disaster management teams.— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) October 21, 2018
#KhayelitshaFire Collection trollies have been setup in our Cape Town stores if you’d like to donate items such as blankets, towels, nappies, baby food, groceries and toiletries.— Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) October 21, 2018