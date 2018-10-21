A raging inferno killed one person‚ destroyed hundreds of shacks and displaced about a thousand residents in SST Section‚ Khayelitsha on Saturday morning.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said one person had been confirmed dead. Estimates of the number of people displaced have varied and at the time of writing it appears that about a thousand people have been left homeless. We have no information on the person who died yet.

Residents we spoke to said the fire started at about 2.30am. As is often the case with shack fires‚ the cause is unclear.

At 1pm fire-fighters were still dousing small‚ stubborn fires in various parts of the informal settlement‚ popularly known as Blowy.

The high winds blew ashes up‚ causing them to cover the faces of the people who had lost their life’s belongings‚ and who were still trying to salvage their building materials.

Nomveliso Gxiya (37) said she was asleep when smoke filled her shack and woke her up. I rushed out of my shack‚ saw a huge blaze approaching my shack and pulled my children out before I called out to my neighbours‚” she said.

Gxiya said she frantically moved out her wardrobe‚ fridge and bed‚ but her children’s clothes and another wardrobe burnt.