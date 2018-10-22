The mercury in Cape Town is rising - and water consumption is likely to as well.

By Monday afternoon‚ the temperature was 35˚C‚ according to Accuweather‚ with the rest of the week expected to remain hot‚ though slightly cooler at around 30˚C.

Xanthea Limberg‚ mayoral committee member for informal settlements‚ water and waste services‚ and energy‚ said a rise in water consumption when temperatures go up could be attributed to “filling of pools‚ water used for gardening‚ more frequent bathing and washing of clothes‚ and other similar factors”.

She reminded residents‚ however‚ that “use of municipal water to fill pools and irrigate plants currently remains prohibited‚ and a limit of 70 litres per person per day is in place”.

She added that residents who were found to exceed this limit would have their water supply curtailed. “As such‚ we do not expect a marked rise in consumption unless water restrictions are relaxed.”

Before the drought hit‚ average consumption for the city varied between around 650 million litres per day at its lowest in winter and 1.2 billion litres per day at its highest during summer.