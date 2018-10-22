Sport

Joburg Open ‘merged’ into SA Open

22 October 2018 - 16:09 By Staff Reporter
Shubankar Sharma of India and his caddie on the18th hole during the completion of the final round of the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club.
Shubankar Sharma of India and his caddie on the18th hole during the completion of the final round of the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club.
Image: Luke Walker/Getty Images

The Sunshine Tour will be less one co-sanctioned event with the announcement that the Joburg Open is to be merged into the South African Open.

The tour said in a statement on Monday that the tournament‚ to be hosted at the Randpark Golf Club from December 6-9‚ would be sponsored by the City of Johannesburg.

The R17.5m event will be a tri-sanctioned between the local Sunshine Tour and the European and Asian tours and will feature a field of 240 professionals playing on the club’s two courses‚ Firethorn and Bushwillow.

READ MORE:

More golf stardom sign up for Nedbank Challenge

The already impressive Nedbank Golf Challenge field has been further enhanced with confirmation that local stars Louis Oosthuizen and Charl ...
Sport
2 days ago

Golf rulemakers limit size, scale of green-reading aid

The scale of putting-green maps, including those on electronic devices, will be limited under rules announced on Monday by golf's governing bodies, ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Pirates' Rulani Mokwena says Chiefs miss former coach Komphela’s football smarts Soccer
  2. Joburg Open ‘merged’ into SA Open Sport
  3. Caster Semenya nominated for IAAF award Sport
  4. Embattled Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui defiant as pressure mounts Soccer
  5. Red-hot star Lebo Mothiba reveals his target at French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg Soccer

Latest Videos

Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
Witness captures shooting on Johannesburg’s M1 freeway
X