The Institute for Race Relations (IRR) is calling on government to act “appropriately” as the country’s agricultural sector continues to be threatened by crime.

The call follows AgriSA’s recently released report on crimes affecting farms.

“[It] is a timely call to appreciate the scale of the criminal threat to the farming sector and to take appropriate action‚” said IRR project manager Terence Corrigan.

AgriSA’s report – based on a survey of agriculturalists affiliated to AgriSA’s provincial bodies – showed that 70% of farms had experienced some form of crime in 2017‚ he said. Stock theft was the most common crime‚ followed by theft of infrastructure and equipment.

The report‚ according to Corrigan‚ also showed that some farmers had experienced robbery.

“AgriSA’s survey is an invaluable attempt to quantify the perilous situation under which farming households exist. This applies to all farming communities‚ farmers‚ and their employees‚ of every race. Too often‚ voices both in the state and in society – not least the President – have tried to play this down. It deserves to be acknowledged for the very real and debilitating problem it is‚” Corrigan said.