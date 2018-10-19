Here's how to make money from a co-operative project

When 33 farming co-operatives work together, an abundance of crops is produced and a happy market that knows that it can access a steady supply of fresh produce is the result.

Nyamvubu is one of the biggest co-operative groupings in KwaZulu-Natal. Established in 2014, the power of 33 means that a large quantity of cabbages, beans, mushrooms and beef are readily available and that Nyamvubu has a growing reputation for reliability

Nyamvubu chairman Ndoda Xulu said the co-operative received R21 million from the provincial Department of Agriculture as part of government’s Comprehensive Rural Development Programme that aims to tackle underdevelopment, food security, unemployment, poverty and other social ills.