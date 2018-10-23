Cecilia Steyn's former friend‚ who cannot be named‚ on Tuesday told the court: "She had a passion for knives. I gave her knives for her birthday."

She said she had given Cecilia about three knives in total.

The murders are believed to have started when Cecilia‚ a self-proclaimed child psychologist‚ had a fall-out with the pastor of the Overcomers Through Christ church.

Another witness‚ Karin Luitingh‚ 65‚ told the court that Cecilia had assessed whether she had demons after she was baptised when she joined the Overcomers group.

"After I was baptised‚ she looked at me and said I was clean‚" Luitingh said.

She said Cecilia could tell a person was clean by seeing a light above their head.

Luitingh said she joined Overcomers Through Christ after attending courses on knowing "your enemy" and knowing "your saviour". She said she joined after she had gone through "stuff" in her life. The group would get together for lectures and prayer‚ she said.

During one of their gatherings‚ Luitingh said her car was bombed. They were inside a house when they heard sounds of "gunshots or bombs".

"I did not immediately go out. I did when I was told that my car was one of those that were bombed."