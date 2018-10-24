The Cooperative and Policy Alternative Centre (COPAC) and alliance partners‚ the South African Food Sovereignty Campaign‚ has demanded an emergency parliament sitting to discuss a United Nations (UN) climate change report.

The demand comes after the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a report on Monday saying that having the Earth's temperature rise by only 1.5 degrees Celsius - rather than the 2°C target agreed to in 2015 - would have clear benefits to people and natural ecosystems.

COPAC and the Food Sovereignty Campaign want parliament to discuss this report and its implications for the South African climate change policy.

COPAC board chairperson Vishwas Satgar said in an open letter on Tuesday that there was a "total disregard for the disproportionate impacts of the drought‚ as a climate shock‚ on the unemployed‚ the working class and the rural and urban poor".