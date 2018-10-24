South Africa

Racist Kessie Nair set for fresh bail bid

24 October 2018 - 13:11 By Jeff Wicks
Kessie Nair. File photo
Kessie Nair. File photo
Image: Supplied

Convicted fraudster and race-rant accused Kessie Nair is expected to launch a fresh bid for bail - and wants magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela to recuse herself.

Attorney Chris Gounden‚ for Nair‚ told the Verulam Magistrate’s Court that they were poised to bring another bail application based “on new facts”.

Furthermore‚ they would apply to have Gcolotela recuse herself so the application can be heard by another magistrate.

Nair faces multiple charges of crimen injuria and incitement to commit violence after calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word in a Facebook video he posted.

Racist Kessie Nair denied bail

An unrepentant Kessie Nair – charged with a raft of crimen injuria charges after calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word – will remain behind ...
News
7 days ago

K-word racist Kessie Nair’s family say no to him living with them

Kessie Nair‚ the Durban man accused of calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word‚ has nowhere to live if he is released from custody.
News
21 days ago

The nephew of late struggle stalwart Billy Nair‚ who served several years after he was convicted on fraud charges‚ has received widespread condemnation from various quarters‚ including the provincial ANC‚ community and religious organisations‚ as well as the presidency.

Last week Gcolotela denied Nair’s bail application. In delivering her ruling she accused him of using the dock as a soapbox from which to further defame a long list of people.

“He attacked the characters of so many people in his affidavit. He insulted the investigating officer‚ who he referred to as being insane‚ a lunatic and a sangoma. He refers to the senior prosecutor as being corrupt and he attacked the integrity of the senior magistrate and so many others‚” she said.

“He used this platform to continue where he left off when he published defamatory remarks by using the journalists who were present‚” added Gcolotela.

The matter was adjourned so that Gounden could furnish the state with his new facts in the case.

Nair will appear in court again on October 30.

Ex-con arrested for k-word rant against Ramaphosa

Convicted fraudster Kessie Nair‚ who posted a video in which he called President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word‚ has been arrested.
News
1 month ago

What to do with a problem like racism? – Kathrada Foundation weighs in

Should racists be isolated from society or forced to do community service to atone for their destructive behaviour?
News
1 month ago

'We will do our best to make amends' - Kessie Nair family

The family of a Durban man who gained social media infamy for calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word has distanced itself from the his remarks.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Huawei launches R18,999 phone and Twitter wants a loan South Africa
  2. 'It's adding to our pain': Family disappointed by delay in murder trial of ... South Africa
  3. Slime kits and robot pets: What kids want this festive season South Africa
  4. Trump to sign anti-opioid abuse package to combat US addiction crisis World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

'Pay back the money'- Insults dominate parliament VBS debate
Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
X