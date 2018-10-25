Law enforcement officers arrested 13 suspected property hijackers during a sting operation in Turffontein‚ south of Johannesburg‚ in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Among the group was the alleged kingpin who had been on the run from police. He was allegedly involved in the hijacking of a property back in 2016.

"We have been looking for him for a very long time. The rightful owner was denied access to his property after he purchased it. It is also alleged that the suspect threatened to kill him if he ever set foot on the property again‚" Johannesburg forensics spokesperson Lucky Sindani said.

He is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday for fraud‚ theft and intimidation.

Twelve other suspected property hijackers were arrested at 42 Biccard Street in Turffontein.