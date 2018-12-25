Sjoe! Young soul touches hearts with his 26,000-plus shoe giveaway

He’s an 11-year-old boy who wants to make a difference and spread love where it is needed most.

Dario Gouveia said his dream was to inspire those around him to help others in need.

Gouveia started collecting shoes for the needy two years ago.

He started a Sole2Sole initiative after coming across a barefoot homeless child.

The Grade 5 pupil immediately saw a need to help those without shoes. So far, he has collected and given away more than 26,000 pairs.

Gouveia sees the initiative as a way of life.

"The project has evolved from just being a project. It’s a way of life for me, paying forward items that we no longer have use of.

"With the help of so many family, friends and the public, Sole2Sole has become a name I am very proud of, and it is very good seeing how others have, too, wanted to start their own initiatives," he said.