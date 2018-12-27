South Africa

Former Springbok Naka Drotské to be moved out of ICU

27 December 2018 - 10:36 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Former Springbok Naka Drotské is making a steady recovery from his gunshot wounds.
Former Springbok Naka Drotské is making a steady recovery from his gunshot wounds.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské is expected to be moved out of the intensive care unit at Mediclinic Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Mediclinic general manager Carl Bührmann said there was constant improvement in Drotské's condition.

Bührmann said he is no longer ventilated and would be moved to a general ward.

This was "all good news", said Bührmann.

"We anticipate that he will still be in hospital till the new year," he added.

Drotské spoke to his family for the first time over Christmas since he was admitted.

The former coach of Super Rugby side the Cheetahs suffered a setback while recovering from being shot three times during a robbery on November 29 at his brother Tinus’s smallholding in Kameeldrift, Pretoria.

Drotské played 26 Tests between 1993 and 1999. He played one game during the 1995 World Cup in SA.

READ MORE

Former Springbok Naka Drotské still in ICU, but stable

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské is still being treated in the intensive care unit at Mediclinic Bloemfontein, but is in a stable condition.
News
6 days ago

Former Springbok Naka Drotské suffered 'massive bleeding'

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské suffered from "massive bleeding" that left him in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
News
14 days ago

'Naka saved my children's lives' - Springbok shot in home invasion

“Naka Drotské saved my children’s lives.” That is what Tinus Drotské, brother of the former Springbok, told Naka’s wife, Marzanne, after he was shot ...
News
27 days ago

Most read

  1. Disaster of 'serious magnitude' averted in Benoni South Africa
  2. 'Where have you been, Mboweni?' - Twitter reacts to 'filthy Joburg' tweet South Africa
  3. Flight delays a bonanza for baggage thieves Consumer Live
  4. Traffic officer killed by bus in Gauteng South Africa
  5. Recommended rest and adventure stops on the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal News

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X