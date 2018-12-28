Dare to dream: Petrol price could drop in Janu-worry

The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts that 2019 will kick off with good news for motorists: a substantial drop in the petrol price next week.

Commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund, the AA said: “Petrol is showing a reduction of around R1.00 a litre, with diesel down by R1.30 and illuminating paraffin dropping by R1.22.”

Should this decrease materialise, it will amount to a more than R2 decrease in the fuel price since the beginning of December 2018, bringing much-needed relief to consumers battered by considerable increases throughout the year, the AA commented.