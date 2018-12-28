WATCH | It's the trailer that ruined Christmas

The mystery of a stolen car trailer has been solved, but a Johannesburg family is still wondering how it went missing in the first place.

After opening a case with the Boksburg SAPS and putting out a Bolo [be on the lookout] with numerous security companies, the family has learned that what transpired the day before Christmas 2018 was a case of mistaken identity.

The “thief” was actually meant to borrow their neighbour’s trailer.

The event was caught on CCTV when a man, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE, pulled up to the Wilson family’s gate in Beyers Park, Boksburg, on Monday, December 24, at 11.40am.

The man was able to persuade the gardener to help him hitch the trailer to his car.

The gardener doesn’t speak English, but was seemingly compelled to hand over the R7,500 trailer by the calm demeanour of the “thief”, who was in no rush as he ensured all the trailer brake lights were working, before driving off.