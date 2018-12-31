South Africa

Vaccines ruined as cable thieves plunge Johannesburg clinic into darkness

31 December 2018 - 09:55 By TimesLIVE
The City of Johannesburg has expressed concern at the theft of electrical cables at Westbury clinic and has called on residents to protect the facility.
Image: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Crucial vaccines have had to be destroyed by the City of Johannesburg because thieves damaged a clinic’s power supply.

“The city is concerned about the continuous theft of electrical cables at Westbury clinic,” MMC for Health and Social Development Mpho Phalatse said on Monday December 31 2018.

“This time around critical vaccines that must be stored in refrigerators at stipulated temperature ranges were affected,” she said,

According to a report by the security team, the power went off at 10am on Thursday December 27 2018.

“The generator which serves as a back-up power supply system could not kick in because of the interference with the cables. Just two weeks ago, the same clinic was plunged into darkness when thieves’ attempt to tamper with the main cable failed to cut the main power supply to the clinic.”

Power at the clinic has since been restored.

Phalatse called on the Westbury community to protect its health facility. “Our health facilities play a key role and should be protected at all times,” she said.

