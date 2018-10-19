South Africa

Attempted cable theft causes power outage in Pretoria

19 October 2018 - 12:55 By Timeslive
The City of Tshwane assured residents that repairs were estimated to be completed and for power to be restored in the evening of October 19 2018
Image: Eskom's Operation Khanyisa

Technicians are on site attending to damaged cables that resulted in a power failure in Irene and Doornkloof‚ south of Pretoria‚ on Friday.

"Residents alerted the city this morning at around 2am about the outage affecting the areas‚” said the City of Tshwane in a statement.

“It is estimated that the repairs will be completed and power supply fully restored before 10pm.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and wish to plead with the affected customers to allow the city’s technicians to effect repairs unhindered to the ravaged wires transmitting electricity."

Residents were cautioned that all electrical points should be treated as live at all times.

