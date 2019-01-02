'I was shaking' - Woman describes her fear over encounter with Cape cobra

A South African woman had the fright of her life on Wednesday when she spotted a 2m-long cobra in her jacket in St Helena Bay, up the Cape West Coast.

"When you’re casually packing your bag, pick up your denim jacket and a massive ... Cape Cobra just flops out onto the floor," Fillip Sklodowska’s Cat tweeted.

"I’ve never screamed so much in my life."

She posted a video of the reptile being removed by a snake expert.

To concerned followers, she elaborated: "I’m from KZN and pretty mellow with snakes. But this guy was inside my jacket as I picked it up and fell by my feet 😂 and it’s a ... Cape Cobra. Second most venomous snake in SA."

"I was shaking."

She said she was fine, afterwards, commenting: "All good thanks. He got a fright when he fell out."

TimesLIVE is trying to get hold of the woman as well as the snake expert who helped her.