South Africa

'I was shaking' - Woman describes her fear over encounter with Cape cobra

02 January 2019 - 15:50 By TimesLIVE
"This was inside my jacket!" on January 2 2019.
"This was inside my jacket!" on January 2 2019.
Image: Fillip Sklodowska’s Cat via Twitter

A South African woman had the fright of her life on Wednesday when she spotted a 2m-long cobra in her jacket in St Helena Bay, up the Cape West Coast.

"When you’re casually packing your bag, pick up your denim jacket and a massive ... Cape Cobra just flops out onto the floor," Fillip Sklodowska’s Cat tweeted.

"I’ve never screamed so much in my life."

She posted a video of the reptile being removed by a snake expert.

To concerned followers, she elaborated: "I’m from KZN and pretty mellow with snakes. But this guy was inside my jacket as I picked it up and fell by my feet 😂 and it’s a ... Cape Cobra. Second most venomous snake in SA."

"I was shaking."

She said she was fine, afterwards, commenting: "All good thanks. He got a fright when he fell out."

TimesLIVE is trying to get hold of the woman as well as the snake expert who helped her.

WATCH | The astonishing moment a man pulls a massive snake out of a stream

Most people would take a few steps backwards if they came across a four-and-a-half-metre-long cobra. This man, however, grabbed it by the tail. 
News
1 month ago

Durban's famous reptile wranglers return for 'Snakes in the City' S5

A black mamba and a boomslang are just some of the often deadly reptiles removed from suburban KZN homes in the new season of this Nat Geo Wild ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Deputy governor of the Reserve Bank resigns South Africa
  2. DA seeks to stop Jacob Zuma from using more state funds for legal battles South Africa
  3. 'I was shaking' - Woman describes her fear over encounter with Cape cobra South Africa
  4. Government's portfolio of vacant property in SA is worth R7.4bn South Africa
  5. N3 Toll Concession is going the extra mile to enhance road safety South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X