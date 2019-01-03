South Africa

Nearly half of 2007 Grade 1 class did not write matric in 2018 - DA

03 January 2019 - 19:53 By TimesLIVE
What about the learners who never made it to matric, DA asks in response to release of 2018 matric results.
What about the learners who never made it to matric, DA asks in response to release of 2018 matric results.
Image: 123RF/Julija Sapic

Nearly half the learners who enrolled in Grade 1 in 2007 didn’t write the full-time matric exams in 2018 as they were expected to, the DA said in reaction to the release of the matric results on Thursday.

“While the department of basic education (DBE) celebrates this year’s 78.2% matric pass rate, minister Angie Motshekga has again failed dismally to address the large number of learners who don’t write matric in the first place,” said a statement by DA MP Nomsa Marchesi.

“The minister admits that retention should be part of the measure for matric, but conveniently forgets this each January when it’s time to release matric results. The role of the new Multiple Exam Opportunity (MEO) on this year’s marks is also striking. The Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape all had over 15% of their candidates writing only some of their exams in November 2018, with the rest in May/June [2019]."

BREAKING | 78.2% matric pass rate for Class of 2018

The matric class of 2018 performed better than the class of 2017.
News
2 hours ago

Marchesi raised concerns that these learners may not go on to complete their remaining exams.

“When we asked the Basic Education Director-General earlier this year how many of these learners actually finished their second batch of exams – he couldn’t tell us.

“If these learners aren’t finishing their exams, they are just being dropped from the system to inflate provincial pass rates. So, not only are learners dropping out or getting stuck before matric, we now have the potential to lose thousands of learners who don’t complete the MEO,” said Marchesi.

READ MORE:

'We were all shaking when we got the call': Top matric achiever's mom

Top matric achiever Liam Gurney's mom, Penny, says she told friends she felt like she was writing matric.
News
6 hours ago

IEB matric pass rate hits 98.92%

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has recorded a 98.92% matric pass rate for 2018 compared to last year's 98.76%.
News
1 day ago

The real - falling - matric pass rate signals need for foundation teachers

The real pass rate hovers just above 50% for the past couple of years - a far cry from the 70% plus matric pass rate touted by the Basic Education ...
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Nearly half of 2007 Grade 1 class did not write matric in 2018 - DA South Africa
  2. Matrics: last day to sign up for results, with R10,000 up for grabs South Africa
  3. 2018 matric results in numbers - looking at distinctions South Africa
  4. BREAKING | 78.2% matric pass rate for Class of 2018 South Africa
  5. Call for six out of 10 schools in SA to become technical schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X