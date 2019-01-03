South Africans take to Twitter to give tips on surviving 'Januworry'
Twitter has some tips on how to survive the January stress.
From 'back to school' shopping, rent and debit orders, the festive season overspending always comes back to haunt us.
Over the festive season many South Africans were caught up in the spirit of buying Christmas presents, travelling home, heading off to holiday destinations, partying or simply just enjoying the December vibe.
The festive season overspending leaves many in a tight corner as the 'Januworry' responsibilities pile up. #TipsforSurvivingJanuworry trended on Twitter as South Africans took a different approach on how to handle January's financial blues.
Some tips for living through what seems to be the longest month included cutting down on takeaways, alcohol, entertainment and unnecessary shopping trips.
From revised meal plans to reversing debit orders, here are some of the more interesting and humorous tips Twitter had on how to survive 'Januworry':
#TipsForSurvivingJanuworry have all your meals breakfast, lunch and supper at once around 5PM 🍖 pic.twitter.com/TUmNjBa9a7— Alex™ ♕🇿🇦 (@AlexSithole) January 2, 2019
#TipsForSurvivingJanuworry reverse all those debit orders, you need money more than your creditors pic.twitter.com/wLIKOtdYBN— #KumkaniSolomon💦 (@_magakwe_) January 2, 2019
Have a dry fasting for the whole month and only drink tap water #TipsForSurvivingJanuworry— Munangiwa (@Chris_matams) January 2, 2019
Deactivate your DSTV subscription #TipsForSurvivingJanuworry— iNkosazana yasemaTshaweni (@lovelytesh) January 2, 2019
#TipsForSurvivingJanuworry sell some of your valuables at cash converters or cash crusaders and buy them back in Feb pic.twitter.com/aRgJC5JhvF— Mandilakhe Dlula (@sushimandi) January 2, 2019
Think of it as a learning experience, try foods you haven't eaten before, like rice and jam, water with cereal, bathroom spray as body spray have the same effect.— Samurai Tsek 🔱🇿🇦 (@artman_sineke) January 2, 2019
You're welcome✊🏽#TipsForSurvivingJanuworry
Do you really need both kidneys? #TipsForSurvivingJanuworry pic.twitter.com/RQnA67FCgB— Lunga Dlamini (@L_U_N_G_A) January 2, 2019
#TipsForSurvivingJanuworry— Ganga Magangane (@GangaMagangane) January 2, 2019
Stop spending money in December pic.twitter.com/otA3CbZ130
#TipsForSurvivingJanuworry but did we not explicitly promise last year ukuthi we won't have this trend because we would've learn from past financial mistakes pic.twitter.com/PxlP1sZvOn— THE ONLY MIDRAND GUY WITH FURNITURE😎👑🌟 (@Kimo__NK) January 2, 2019
#TipsForSurvivingJanuworry if you have money just act broke. Can't afford to borrow people money whom you'll end up chasing pic.twitter.com/vX520HbfXF— Alex™ ♕🇿🇦 (@AlexSithole) January 2, 2019
Stock your fridge in December and travel, visit family and friends. Come back in January after the holidays. #TipsForSurvivingJanuworry pic.twitter.com/tBIa3jCzjE— Qr@ig M@ntis (@Ghettobuck) January 2, 2019
#TipsForSurvivingJanuworry be a visitor always and leave after you have eaten pic.twitter.com/tqqMsYtN5W— ... The Preacher (@HZitha) January 2, 2019