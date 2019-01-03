South Africans take to Twitter to give tips on surviving 'Januworry'

Twitter has some tips on how to survive the January stress.



From 'back to school' shopping, rent and debit orders, the festive season overspending always comes back to haunt us.



Over the festive season many South Africans were caught up in the spirit of buying Christmas presents, travelling home, heading off to holiday destinations, partying or simply just enjoying the December vibe.



The festive season overspending leaves many in a tight corner as the 'Januworry' responsibilities pile up. #TipsforSurvivingJanuworry trended on Twitter as South Africans took a different approach on how to handle January's financial blues.



Some tips for living through what seems to be the longest month included cutting down on takeaways, alcohol, entertainment and unnecessary shopping trips.



From revised meal plans to reversing debit orders, here are some of the more interesting and humorous tips Twitter had on how to survive 'Januworry':