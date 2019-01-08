South Africa

Funeral underway for four Witbank siblings allegedly killed by mother

08 January 2019 - 09:52 By Naledi Shange
Zinhle Maditla, the alleged killed of her four children, who were buried in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.
Zinhle Maditla, the alleged killed of her four children, who were buried in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.
Image: Facebook of Zinhle Maditla

Ethen Maditla was meant to have celebrated his first birthday in a few days' time.

But on Tuesday, his coffin - along with those of his three elder siblings - was carried to the front of the Witbank Civic Centre for their funeral service.

Ethen was the youngest of 24-year-old Zinhle Maditla's four children, who were found murdered last week in their home in Klarinet in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

The other siblings are eight-year-old Minenhle, seven-year-old Blessing and three-year-old Shaniqua.

Their bodies were found by relatives on December 30, after Zinhle allegedly phoned to tell them she had left something for them at her home.

She is the main suspect behind the killings.

According to police, the children's corpses had already begun decomposing when they were found. All four had been wrapped in blankets.

It was not immediately clear how they had been killed.

The programme for the children's funeral service displayed their photos and gave their date of death as December 27, the day after they were last seen alive.

The programme for the funeral of the four Maditla children, who were found murdered in their home in Klarinet, Witbank, in December.
The programme for the funeral of the four Maditla children, who were found murdered in their home in Klarinet, Witbank, in December.
Image: Facebook / Themba Marabe

A seemingly weak Maditla reportedly handed herself over to police after the bodies were found. She was hospitalised under police guard.

She appeared in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Her case was postponed to December 14 for a formal bail application.

Maditla remains behind bars.

MORE

Witbank mom accused of killing her four kids appears in court

A woman from Klarinet in Witbank, Mpumalanga, who is accused of murdering her four children, made a brief appearance in the Witbank Regional ...
News
21 hours ago

Baby Daniel's mother denied bail ahead of sentencing

The mother of murdered 3-year-old Baby Daniel* has been denied bail pending her sentencing on two counts of child abuse and neglect, with the ...
News
3 days ago

Teen moms account for almost half of SA's maternal deaths

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo believes more open dialogue about the dangers of unprotected sex and teenage pregnancy could reduce by ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Rescuers work to free passengers in deadly Pretoria train crash South Africa
  2. ANC wants security company to lose business after boss strips then sacks guard Politics
  3. Four times parents were accused of causing the deaths of their own kids South Africa
  4. Funeral underway for four Witbank siblings allegedly killed by mother South Africa
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

‘You guys are missing the point!’ Twitter reacts to Siya Kolisi’s ...
Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
X