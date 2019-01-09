Back to school, but it’s bums on buckets and beer crates for pupils
09 January 2019 - 06:08
It’s back to school on Wednesday, and many children will be sitting on beer crates, hard floors, buckets and concrete building blocks.
There are 6,567 schools with a shortage of school furniture, this is according to a presentation by deputy education minister Enver Surty to parliament in November. This means a quarter of SA’s 23,796 state schools are without adequate desks and chairs.
