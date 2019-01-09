South Africa

Back to school, but it’s bums on buckets and beer crates for pupils

09 January 2019 - 06:08 By Katharine Child
About 140 pupils are forced to cram into the Grade 11 B2 class at Dudumayo Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape. This picture is contained in court papers lodged in 2018.
Image: Supplied

It’s back to school on Wednesday, and many children will be sitting on beer crates, hard floors, buckets and concrete building blocks.

There are 6,567 schools with a shortage of school furniture, this is according to a presentation by deputy education minister Enver Surty to parliament in November. This means a quarter of SA’s 23,796 state schools are without adequate desks and chairs.

