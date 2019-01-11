Nelson Mandela named 20th century's greatest leader in BBC poll

Nelson Mandela is in the running to be declared the greatest person of the 20th century in a British poll.

Mandela has been chosen as the 20th century’s greatest leader in a poll run by a BBC television series, Icons.

Viewers’ votes saw Mandela, who died in 2013, beat the likes of British wartime prime minister Winston Churchill and the longest-serving US president, Franklin D Roosevelt, to the title.

The other finalist chosen so far, in the series’ explorers category, is Ernest Shackleton, the polar pioneer.

The other categories still to be decided are scientists, entertainers, activists, artists and writers, and sports.

The ultimate icon will be chosen during a live broadcast on February 5.