Wits continues registering students despite fraud arrests

16 January 2019 - 19:40 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Wits University says it is continuing to register students despite a staff member being arrested for alleged fraud.
The University of the Witwatersrand says it will continue with the 2019 student registration process, despite a staff member and a student being arrested by the Hawks for allegedly accepting bribes to register students who did not meet the minimum requirements.

The university’s spokesperson, Buhle Zuma, confirmed that a member of staff was arrested on Tuesday.

“The university is working with the relevant authorities, who are investigating the matter and [we] cannot comment further at this stage,” Zuma said.

She said the university strongly condemned all criminal acts and would act firmly against anyone found to be pursuing illegal activities on Wits campuses.

“The arrest does not impact on the university’s registration processes for 2019,” Zuma added.

The Hawks investigated information that the administration officer and student were illegally registering students who did not meet the requirements for admission — for a fee.

"The pair allegedly demanded hefty amounts from applicants who did not meet the set admission criteria by manipulating the system and awarding more points for entrance to the university," Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Wednesday.

The sting operation was carried out at the Wits Braamfontein campus, where both suspects were arrested and investigations are continuing.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday.

