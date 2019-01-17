Four South Africans missing in Mozambique 'presumed' drowned

Four South Africans who went missing while on holiday in Mozambique are “presumed to have drowned”.

The international relations and cooperation department (Dirco) briefed international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Thursday.

The group went on holiday to Mozambique on Saturday and went missing on Monday.

“Dirco, through the high commission in Maputo, is working with local authorities to provide assistance to family members who have arrived in Mozambique to help with the search for their loved ones,” Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said.

“The high commissioner in Mozambique, H.E (Mandisi) Mpahlwa and staff at the mission is working to assist the families and to offer all necessary consular services. Dirco, is in constant communication with the High Commissioner as the search and rescue continues, and we hope that they can still be found alive.”