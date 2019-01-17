Two cyclists attacked in Stellenbosch

Two cyclists were severely injured when they were attacked by a group of people in Stellenbosch on Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post, Brendon Jacobs described how he and fellow cyclist Jandre du Raan rode to the Jonkershoek Nature Reserve on an “easy recovery coffee spin".

“Cycling back from the gate, Jandre hit a pothole with one of his wheels and continued cycling and I then moved alongside him to check if all is well,” Jacobs said.

He said that about 30 seconds later they heard a hooter and saw a driver in a blue Toyota driving very close to them, with the aim of knocking them off their bikes.

“We then yelled at the driver and I threw my hands in the air. He stopped and moved and stopped and moved again when he made a u-turn and went for Jandre with his car.”