Two cyclists attacked in Stellenbosch
Two cyclists were severely injured when they were attacked by a group of people in Stellenbosch on Sunday morning.
In a Facebook post, Brendon Jacobs described how he and fellow cyclist Jandre du Raan rode to the Jonkershoek Nature Reserve on an “easy recovery coffee spin".
“Cycling back from the gate, Jandre hit a pothole with one of his wheels and continued cycling and I then moved alongside him to check if all is well,” Jacobs said.
He said that about 30 seconds later they heard a hooter and saw a driver in a blue Toyota driving very close to them, with the aim of knocking them off their bikes.
“We then yelled at the driver and I threw my hands in the air. He stopped and moved and stopped and moved again when he made a u-turn and went for Jandre with his car.”
Jacobs said he recorded the incident on his cellphone, as he was not sure whether this was an attempted robbery or a murder attempt.
“I then took my phone and pushed record and you can notice in the vid that the driver did another u-turn and then came for me. I was lucky to move body and bike out of his way and he then went for Jandre and diverted when he spotted the white car in the video (good samaritans - they witnessed the entire incident).”
Jacobs said the driver then approached them with a stick-like object and another car stopped out of nowhere. Three men and two women got out of the second car and assisted the driver in the blue car who assaulted Du Raan.
“We have pics of the key suspects. I got a blow on my back from the stick by the man with the blue car. There was a couple that witnessed everything and escorted us to SAPS. They are very willing to cooperate with SAPS,” Jacobs said.
Below are the injuries suffered by Du Raan and Jacobs.
Jacobs said they have both laid charges with the police.
“Both Jandre and I visited the hospital, other than severe head injuries, as the suspect used a rock to hit Jandre, and some deep tissue scars on my back, we are thankfully OK but severely traumatised.”
Jacobs said the attack needed to be speedily investigated by the Stellenbosch police as the Jonkershoek route was frequented by many cyclists.