It's a hollow victory, MEC tells reopened Elsies River school with three teachers

She said Ehrenreich and the school governors applied for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal after the Cape Town High Court decided Schäfer’s decision to close the school in 2017 was valid.

“It is only until that petition — which I fully intend to oppose — is determined that this order now applies.

“I decided to close the school due to decreasing learner numbers, the total state of disrepair which the main building is in and relentless vandalism and theft,” she said.

“In addition, learner performance at the school is very low, with the school only achieving a 15.4% pass rate in 2018.”

Schäfer said arrangements had been made to transfer Uitsig’s pupils to Ravensmead High, 1km away, where the matric pass rate was 94%.

“Educators and learners at Ravensmead teach and learn in a safer school environment, with better infrastructure and extra-mural activities and facilities. It remains a beacon of hope and is literally around the corner from Uitsig.”