Murdered Durban Muslim cleric was a dedicated community activist

The Muslim Judicial Council of SA (MJC) has condemned the killing of a Muslim cleric who was shot dead in an attempted hijacking outside King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban on Thursday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Captain Thembeka Mbele said Bilal Amla, 34, a moulana from Verulam, was accosted by unknown men at about 10.15pm outside the hospital. They shot him in the chest before fleeing in his vehicle.

Amla, who was described by another Muslim cleric as a community activist, is believed to have been visiting a patient at the hospital when the tragic incident happened.

He was apparently waiting inside the car while another cleric, said to be his cousin, went inside the hospital.

MJC deputy president Moulana Abdul Khaliq on Friday condemned Amla’s brutal murder.

“We condemn any form of crime and criminal activities. The killing of innocent people is unacceptable. The police have a responsibility to protect all citizens. We continue to advise our communities never to take the law into their hands. Our condolences go to the family of the victim and all those who are victims of crime in our country,” said Khaliq.