Cop, four suspects die in Port Elizabeth bakery gun battle

A policeman and four suspects died after a robbery at a bakery turned into a gun battle in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Bullets started flying shortly after members of the flying squad responded to a complaint of an armed robbery in progress at the business just before 9am.

"As the police officers arrived, shots were fired," police said in a statement.

A 31-year-old constable was shot in the upper body during the confrontation, which left four suspects dead.

HeraldLIVE reported later on Monday that the wounded policeman had succumbed to his injuries.

"Three firearms were recovered at the scene and will be sent to the ballistic unit for testing and to establish if they have been used in other similar crimes in the province or elsewhere,” said the police.

"Cases of attempted murder and business robbery are being investigated. SAPS members are hot on the heels of the fifth suspect who managed to evade arrest during the incident."

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the suspect on the run to contact Crime Stop on 086 00 10111 or the nearest police station.

"Attacks on police amount to an attack on the state, and for this reason we are determined to bring those responsible to justice," said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga.