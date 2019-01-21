South Africa

Six SA varsities among top 100 in emerging markets

21 January 2019 - 06:39 By Odwa Mjo
The University of Cape Town was ninth on the list of the best universities in emerging markets. Wits was eleventh.
Image: UCT Student @UCTStudent via Twitter

Six SA institutions are among the 100 best universities in emerging economies, according to Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Of the 440 universities ranked, the universities of Cape Town, Witwatersrand, Stellenbosch, Pretoria, KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg made it into the top 100.

UCT came in at nine, Wits 11, Stellenbosch 24, UKZN 49, Pretoria 78 and UJ 99. 

Tsinghua University in China took first place, with the country’s Peking University placed second. China claimed 72 spots among the 440 universities, while India took 49.

The ranking is based on 13 performance indicators, including teaching, research, research impact and international outlook. 

