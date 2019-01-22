South Africa

IN PICTURES | Out-of-control truck causes 20-vehicle pile-up on Durban highway

22 January 2019 - 11:26 By JEFF WICKS

An out-of-control truck left a trail of destruction in its wake on the M7 in Durban on Tuesday morning.

Scores of people were injured in the incident, which forced a complete closure of the arterial route through the south Durban basin.

Rescuecare spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: "Under the bridge, near South Coast Road, was littered with wrecked cars. A total of two trucks, four minibus taxis and 14 light motor vehicles were involved," he said.

"Twenty people were injured in the multi-vehicle crash. The wounded were treated and stabilised at the scene before they were transported by ambulance to area hospitals."

MORE

Six years of festive season road fatalities in one shocking graphic

More than 10,000 people have lost their lives on South African roads during the festive season in the past six years, according to figures from the ...
News
5 hours ago

Seven dead and one injured in KZN crash

Seven people perished in a horror crash between a car and a bakkie on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

One dead, 17 injured in minibus taxi-truck crash on KZN South Coast

One person has died and 17 people were injured in a crash between a minibus taxi and a truck on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Friday morning. 
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. TIMES SELECT TODAY: Tom Eaton the state's theft orgy | Agrizzi names more top ... News
  2. Turkey planning international investigation into Khashoggi case - minister World
  3. 'I was told I'd be killed in 24 hours if I did not change my story': Coligny ... South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Out-of-control truck causes 20-vehicle pile-up on Durban highway South Africa
  5. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X