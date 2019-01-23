Father held after vigilantes kill man wrongly accused of daughter's rape

The father of a seven-year-old girl who claimed she was raped by a neighbour has been charged with murder after telling police he took part in a vigilante attack that left an innocent man dead.

Mava Fundakubi, 52, was severely assaulted by a mob at the weekend in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth, after the community suspected that he had raped the child.

While she and her mother were at the Motherwell Health Centre, the man was dragged into the street and beaten to death by a large group of people.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said later that an examination had revealed that the child had not been raped, molested or sexually assaulted. A manhunt was launched to identify people who took part in the assault.