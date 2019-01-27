No funds for new frail care patients in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape department of social development is struggling to afford to take in new frail care patients, said social development MEC Dr Pumza Dyantyi.

While she denied that the department was depriving older, frail patients admission, she said “severely frail patients” were being referred to the department of health.

The department of social development confirmed that no patients had been admitted to frail care centres over the past year.

In a written answer to a question asked by the DA’s Kobus Botha, Dyantyi said: “The department is unable to afford the exorbitant fees charged for private services in these facilities.”

Currently the department is paying about R18,000 per patient per month.