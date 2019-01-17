Ramaphosa gives Life Esidimeni investigation the green light

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday signed proclamations to allow investigations into the contract that led to the Life Esidimeni tragedy and 28 other entities offering mental healthcare.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will conduct the investigations.

“With regard to Life Healthcare Esidimeni, the SIU will probe allegations of irregularities in procurement by the Gauteng department of health, its employees or by contractors on behalf of the department,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

“The authorisation also enables the SIU to investigate irregularities by officials or employees of Life Healthcare Esidimeni.”

The SIU will also investigate possible unauthorised, irregular, fruitless or wasteful expenditure by Umgeni Water in KwaZulu-Natal.