Pupils suspended after alleged bullying at Selborne College

A group of boys has been suspended after an alleged bullying incident at Selborne College in East London, in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial education MEC Mlungisi Mvoko noted “with shame the spate of violence” in the province, including the incident at Selborne College.

“These unfortunate incidents in certain areas have led to burning down of schools by learners, while in Selborne, a learner was left with severe injuries on his face,” Mvoko said on Sunday.

“All learners involved in the Selborne College incident will be placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect. The suspension is not a pronouncement on the guilt... of anybody, but is aimed at serving as a ‘cooling-off period’ and to allow the department and the school to conduct and complete their investigations.”

A group of learners allegedly beat up a 15-year-old boy on the school grounds on Friday. An image of his bloody mouth and shirt was shared on social media by Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya.