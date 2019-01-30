South Africa

Support grows for 'Please Call Me' inventor as call to shut down Vodacom gains momentum

30 January 2019 - 13:52 By Odwa Mjo
Social media continues to lash Vodacom for its actions in the legal battle with 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate.
More South Africans are rallying behind "Please Call Me" inventor Nkosana Makate as he continues his legal battle with Vodacom. 

The telecommunications network received backlash on Twitter after serving Gauteng MEC of education Panyaza Lesufi with a cease-and-desist order to stop him from commenting on the scrap between Vodacom and Nkosana Makate. 

The MEC has been very vocal on social media about Makate's legal battle with Vodacom, even threatening to cancel his customer relations with the company.

Panyaza rallied behind a January 31 deadline for Vodacom to pay Makate.

While working as a 24-year-old junior accountant at the company in 2000, Makate approached his supervisor with the idea of creating a service that would allow users to contact people without using airtime.

Vodacom loved the idea and Makate was promised his share of the fortune when the service kicked off in 2001. He began his legal battle with Vodacom 10 years ago when the company did not fulfil its promise. 

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has also rallied behind Makate, asking Vodacom to do the right thing. 

Vodacom is receiving more and more criticism from the public as the legal battle continues.

