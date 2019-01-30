Support grows for 'Please Call Me' inventor as call to shut down Vodacom gains momentum

While working as a 24-year-old junior accountant at the company in 2000, Makate approached his supervisor with the idea of creating a service that would allow users to contact people without using airtime.

Vodacom loved the idea and Makate was promised his share of the fortune when the service kicked off in 2001. He began his legal battle with Vodacom 10 years ago when the company did not fulfil its promise.



Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has also rallied behind Makate, asking Vodacom to do the right thing.