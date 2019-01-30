Support grows for 'Please Call Me' inventor as call to shut down Vodacom gains momentum
More South Africans are rallying behind "Please Call Me" inventor Nkosana Makate as he continues his legal battle with Vodacom.
The telecommunications network received backlash on Twitter after serving Gauteng MEC of education Panyaza Lesufi with a cease-and-desist order to stop him from commenting on the scrap between Vodacom and Nkosana Makate.
Bring it on @Vodacom ! I am NOT easily intimidated. You can’t bully me or silence my support to the weak and vulnerable. This is a democratic country and I have the right to express my views without fear. The apartheid regime detained me without trial . I am not scared! pic.twitter.com/E62GnxFiJ8— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 30, 2019
The MEC has been very vocal on social media about Makate's legal battle with Vodacom, even threatening to cancel his customer relations with the company.
Panyaza rallied behind a January 31 deadline for Vodacom to pay Makate.
It’s game on @Vodacom, thank you so much #Please Call Movement for the endorsement of the 10am, 31st January 2019 deadline for #VodaPayHim. We must stand against commercial injustices. Banks and restaurants should be next. Our freedom was not free! pic.twitter.com/dhSzOxT1P4— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 21, 2019
While working as a 24-year-old junior accountant at the company in 2000, Makate approached his supervisor with the idea of creating a service that would allow users to contact people without using airtime.
Vodacom loved the idea and Makate was promised his share of the fortune when the service kicked off in 2001. He began his legal battle with Vodacom 10 years ago when the company did not fulfil its promise.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has also rallied behind Makate, asking Vodacom to do the right thing.
The best thing for @Vodacom is to simply #DoTheRghtThing regarding the #PleaseCallMe debacle https://t.co/I2CqrAKGZr— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 30, 2019
Vodacom is receiving more and more criticism from the public as the legal battle continues.
@Vodacom You guys are trash. Both for your exorbitant fees and for trying to take advantage of #NkosanaMakate . I know that the reader is only a community manager but use this Tweet as part of your case study as to why Vodacom lost subscribers. You are filth— Thabiso Kgabung (@Thabiso_Kgabung) January 30, 2019
Vodacom must pay Nkosana Makate for #PleaseCallMe idea. Corporate bullies acting above the law like Vodacom must fall!— KatlehoMK 🇿🇦 (@KatlehoMK) January 30, 2019
We will do to @Vodacom what we did to @Momentum_za Nkosana Makate— Portia Gxasheka (@Portia114) January 30, 2019
@Vodacom you are not even aware of the PR nightmare you are creating for your self. How hard is it to pay Nkosana for his invention. You are out there hiring lawyers to intimidate people. Julle moet net betal!!! Finish and Klaar "Nkosana Makate" #PleaseCallMe— Roving Reporter (@IamThandoD) January 30, 2019
#SocialMedia is going to crush @Vodacom. Watch the space... #PleaseCallMe @Lesufi @tumisole #NkosanaMakate— Tshehla (@mokoentl) January 30, 2019
When your impact is felt and they try to intimidate you. Political parties must actually take a stand. The ANC Gauteng and national must back up their provincial chair and stop being cowards that they've been since 1952*,#NkosanaMakate https://t.co/lgsqdJpOuX— GODWIN RATIKWANE (@godwinratikwane) January 30, 2019
The arrogance of @Vodacom! We must not permit them to bully black people because they have monopoly. This racist company must be shutdown for refusing to pay the money due to Nkosana Makate. #VodacomPayMakate #VodaPayHim— #TakeBLFToParliament (@BLF_Lindsay) January 30, 2019