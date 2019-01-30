Trial leaves Coligny wracked by racial hatred and heartache

Racial division, mistrust and heartache: this is how the murder of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu has affected the farming town of Coligny.

This was the testimony of a spiritual leader and former mayor of Coligny on Tuesday. David Celo was the second state witness to testify in aggravating proceedings of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte in the North West High Court.