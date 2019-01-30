Man who took Bosasa 'cash vault' video to continue testimony
Former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries Van Tonder will continue at the state capture inquiry, picking up where his ex-colleague Angelo Agrizzi left off.
Van Tonder took the stand for a short while on Tuesday afternoon, describing the deterioration of his relationship with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.
Van Tonder’s 22-page affidavit is expected to detail how he, on behalf of the company, allegedly misrepresented the company’s finances during an investigation by the South African Revenue Services in 2015.
He also briefly told the commission about how he took the now infamous video of Watson inside a walk-in vault on the company’s premises, packing money into security bags as bribes for government officials.
“[Agrizzi] asked me to take the video as he received info that [Watson] will place all the blame of possible illegal conducts on myself and [Agrizzi], and [Watson] always boasted he has never signed any document that might incriminate him. I took the video to show [Watson] has had his hands on the cash,” Van Tonder told the commission.
Asked why he did not leave the company sooner, he said he was threatened and that because his name was mentioned in the Special Investigating Unit’s report into Bosasa, it would make it difficult for him to find another job.
Van Tonder’s testimony will continue on Wednesday.