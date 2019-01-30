Man who took Bosasa 'cash vault' video to continue testimony

Former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries Van Tonder will continue at the state capture inquiry, picking up where his ex-colleague Angelo Agrizzi left off.

Van Tonder took the stand for a short while on Tuesday afternoon, describing the deterioration of his relationship with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

Van Tonder’s 22-page affidavit is expected to detail how he, on behalf of the company, allegedly misrepresented the company’s finances during an investigation by the South African Revenue Services in 2015.